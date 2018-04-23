Paper recycling warehouse goes up in flames

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON, Ohio -- Firefighters from six departments helped battle a massive fire at a recycling warehouse in Canton.

The fire broke out at Slesnick Paper and Plastic Recyclers on 3rd St. SE around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Firefighters from Canton, Canton Twp., Minerva, Massillon, Louisville, and Plain Twp. battled the flames into the early morning hours on Monday.

Firefighters battled the fire from the outside. The roof of the warehouse collapsed during the fire.

The fire is expected to continue to smolder through the early morning hours on Monday.

The American Red Cross was on scene to assist firefighters with food and water. There were no reports of injuries.