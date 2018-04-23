Nailed it! College student learns Beyonce’s Coachella dance routine, wows Twitter with performance

VIRGINIA — If Beyonce is looking for a new back-up dancer, this super fan has proven she’s the woman for the job!

Brianna Budnick-Kelly, who is a freshman at Virginia State University, told TODAY spent about two hours perfecting the same routine that Beyonce performed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California.

She then performed it in the university’s common area wearing black leggings and a gray T-shirt.

She posted her performance side by side with Beyonce’s and tweeted: “If you thought I was about to sit here, learn choreo & dance like I’m one of Beyonce’s backup dancers…YOU’RE ABSOLUTELY RIGHT!”

If you thought I was about to sit here, learn choreo & dance like I’m one of Beyoncé's backup dancer… YOU’RE ABSOLUTELY RIGHT!😂👌🏾🔥#BeyChella pic.twitter.com/157vovRFjG — Briyonce (@imbriyonce) April 18, 2018

Twitter loved it.

The video has been retweeted more than 94,000 times and liked over 379,000 times. It’s been seen over 5 million times.

Budnick-Kelly told TODAY she wanted to learn the routine because it looked high-energy and fun.

“I posted it with the intent that no one would like it,” Budnick-Kelly said. “Man, was I wrong.”

