Missing: Ericka Ayala

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is sharing missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Ericka Ayala, 49, was last seen on West 27th Street in Cleveland on April 11.

She is 5'5" tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Police think she may be driving a gray Chevy Equinox SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-623-5262.

