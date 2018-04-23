Kate leaves hospital hours after giving birth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONDON-The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William have left a London hospital and headed home with their newborn son.

The duchess, who gave birth Monday morning, emerged from St. Mary's Hospital about seven hours later alongside her husband, holding the baby wrapped in a white blanket. The trio posed for photographers before going back inside.

The royals emerged a few minutes later with their infant in a carrier and got into a waiting car.

The newborn prince's elder siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, already had gone home after a brief first meeting with their baby brother.

Royal officials say the baby weighed in at eight pounds, seven ounces (3.8 kilograms). The prince, whose name has not been released, is fifth in line to the British throne.

Earlier Monday, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrived at London's St. Mary's Hospital to meet their new baby brother.

Prince William left the hospital Monday afternoon and returned half an hour later with his two elder children.

George, who is 4, wore the navy blue shorts and sweater of his school uniform, and ignored the waiting media and well-wishers. Charlotte, who is almost 3, gave the crowd a wave as the family entered the hospital's private Lindo Wing.

