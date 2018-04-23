I TEAM: Exclusive video – officer gets robbed and then in shootout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The FOX 8 I TEAM has obtained exclusive video from the night an off-duty Cleveland Police officer found himself in the middle of a robbery at a phone store, and ended up in a wild shootout with the bad guys.

The video shows Officer David Price telling patrol officers, "They have my police ID. My ID. They got $1000 out my pocket." He added, "And they start running. Dude said something to them. They turned around. I was like 'police!' They started shooting. I had to duck out of the way."

It happened last month near E 55th and Broadway. Officer David Price happened to be in the store when robbers made everyone get on the floor, and then went through each victim’s pockets.

But Officer Price had a gun the bad guys didn’t find.

The off-duty officer chased after the robbers. They shot at him. He shot back. So much gunfire, a report shows shell casings “all up and down this street.” One caller reported hearing about 20 shots.

A dispatcher can be heard asking, "They were shooting at the off-duty, correct?"

The police video also shows, not far away, officers spotting an SUV similar to the one seen in the robbery. Inside they found drugs and mail from a PCS phone store. The robbery on this night happened at a PCS.

Patrol officers can be seen and heard questioning three people. One officer asks a 19-year-old about the people he’s with that night. He answers, “That’s my friend.” But when asked for the friend’s name, the teen answers, “I just know his alias.”

Police didn’t immediately tie the people they questioned to the robbery and shootout in this case. Investigators are working on leads, and they haven’t finished their investigation.

Meantime, getting a look at the crime scene after the shootout, even veteran officers found it hard to believe no one got hit by the gunfire. And apparently, when the robbers stole the officer’s ID and money, they were in too much of a hurry to notice he’s a cop. They found out moments later during their getaway.