Former President George H.W. Bush in intensive care

HOUSTON, TX -Former President George H.W. Bush is hospitalized in critical condition, according to a spokesman.

The statement, released by Jim McGrath Monday evening, says that President Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital Sunday morning after contracting an infection that spread to his blood.

He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering Monday evening.

Statement by the Office of @GeorgeHWBush on President Bush's health. pic.twitter.com/8UkB53JHqD — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 23, 2018

Bush’s wife, Barbara, was laid to rest Saturday in Houston.

This is a developing story. We will have details as they become available.