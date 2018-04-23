Fore! Hit the links with FOX 8 and Cleveland Metroparks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

To make up for the lack of spring we've had, FOX 8 and the Cleveland Metroparks have come up with a way to make this summer's golf season incredibly exciting.

The FOX 8 2018 summer golf outing is coming Saturday, June 9 at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course in Brecksville. It's a chance to play at one of Golfweek magazine's top 5 courses in Ohio, win a grand prize, and meet some of your favorite FOX 8 people on the course.

And, if you're not able to compete in the tournament, there's still a great opportunity for you to get out and golf at the Cleveland Metroparks courses, courtesy of FOX 8 and the Metroparks: You can play 9 holes for just $8 at any other of Cleveland Metroparks' pristine golf courses all day on June 9 only.

