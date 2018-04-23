Firefighters battle flames for hours in Canton recycling company warehouse fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON, Ohio - A recycling company warehouse was destroyed Sunday in a late night Stark County fire.

Firefighters from Canton and surrounding communities battled the flames at the Slesnick Paper and Plastic Recyclers on 3rd St. SE starting at around 10 p.m. Sunday.

The warehouse held tons of paper and plastic that fueled the flames, which had a head start since the business was closed and no one was there to fight the initial blaze.

