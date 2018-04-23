‘Either really lucky or really unlucky’: Man attacked by shark previously mauled by bear, bitten by rattlesnake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONOLULU -- A Colorado man who was attacked by a shark in Hawaii last week says it's not his first wild encounter, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports.

It's his third.

“I don’t know,” Dylan McWilliams, 20, of Grand Junction, told the Star-Advertiser. "I’m either really lucky or really unlucky.”

McWilliams was attacked Thursday by what he believe was a tiger shark in the waters near Honolulu. He said he was on his boogie board at the time, about 30 yards from the shore. He felt pain in his right leg and saw the shark below. He kicked it and swam to shore.

He had to get seven stitches.

Last July, he was mauled by a 280-pound bear in Colorado. He said he was sleeping at the time, and the bear bit him in the back of his head and dragged him 12 feet. He punched the bear and poked it in the eye before the animal dropped him.

McWilliams had to get nine staples in his head. The bear was later euthanized.

But that's not it.

McWilliams also was bitten by a rattlesnake while hiking in Utah about three and a half years ago, according to the Star-Advertiser. Luckily, he said, the snake only gave him enough venom to make him sick for a couple of days.

"My parents are grateful I'm still alive," McWilliams told the Star-Advertiser.