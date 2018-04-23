× Date set for 2018 Woollybear Festival

VERMILION, Ohio — Mark your calendar! The official date has been set for the 46th annual Woollybear Festival.

This year’s Woollybear Festival will be held on Sunday, Sept. 23.

Each year, tens of thousands of people head to Vermilion to part in the festival that began with a fundraising idea and an insect.

FOX 8’s own Dick Goddard has led the largest one-day festival in the country for nearly 5 decades.

People and pets dress up in their brown and orange as a tribute to the forecasting caterpillar. According to legend, the wider the brown stripe on the woollybear, the milder the winter weather.

