Court orders all UH fertility clinic lawsuits to be heard by same judge

CLEVELAND– A Cuyahoga County judge ordered all the lawsuits over the University Hospitals fertility clinic failure be heard by the same judge.

The incident happened at UH Ahuja Medical Center on March 4. The hospital said the temperature of the tissue storage bank at the fertility clinic unexpectedly fluctuated. More than 4,000 eggs and embryos from about 950 patients are likely no longer viable.

About two dozen families filed suits against the hospital system.

On Monday, the decision was made to put all of the cases under one judge. Each attorney will continue to represent their clients.

The move does not merge the lawsuits.

