Cleveland Zoo’s Asian Highlands Exhibit slated to open in early June

CLEVELAND -- There's a new, state-of-the-art exhibit coming to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo this summer: Asian Highlands.

This nearly one-acre destination will be the new home of Amur and snow leopards, red pandas, and takin.

Construction on the $4.5 million Asian Highlands began last August, with the focus on a more engaging experience for guests, along with conservation and education. It features central Chinese influenced architecture and stone work, mixed in with Asian culture throughout.

The new digs for the leopards have four different interconnected habitat areas. Basically, a total upgrade from their previous exhibit -- by four times. They'll get to explore and play on elevated platforms, climbing poles and tunnels. Visitors can watch the cats through mesh netting, or unobstructed glass viewing.

The red pandas will also enjoy a significantly larger, more complex space, the Zoo said in a news release. Additionally, there will be a renovated yard for a brand new species for the Zoo, the takin, a goat-antelope species.

"The Zoo is actively involved in the conservation of these ambassador species’ counterparts in the wild," Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Executive Director Chris Kuhar said in a news release. "The exhibit will offer guests some unique ways to learn about and join our conservation community that supports scientists studying and protecting Asian wildlife in their natural habitats."

To learn more about the Asian Highlands exhibit, click here.