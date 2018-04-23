Beautiful day ahead with highs closing in on 70

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Good news …our dry stretch continues!

The forecast is for a fair amount of sunshine to start with increasing clouds through the day. A pleasant breeze should allow more of us to feel highs in the 60s today with some locales inland forecast to be in the 70s today! Another brief taste of spring is in the offing before temps moderate.

Our next shot of rain mainly coming during the overnight hours tonight into Tuesday.

It’s a slow pattern thanks to an atmospheric “block” that splits the flow (northern and southern branches of the jet stream). This will sometimes bring atmospheric motion to a grinding halt, even though the air is still constantly evolving.

**Visit the FOX 8 Weather page**

Here's a look at the hourly forecast into the early afternoon: