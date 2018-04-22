× Wooster baseball continues 20 game winning streak

WOOSTER, Ohio— It was a record breaking Saturday for Wooster baseball.

Head coach Tim Pettoroni is now fifth all-time in Divison III with 1, 198 coaching wins.

The Wooster Scots continued their winning streak beating Allegheny College at Art Murray Field.

This is the second time Wooster baseball has had a 20-game winning streak under the direction of Pettoroni.

The first winning streak occurred in 2007, when the Wooster Scots opened their season with 27 consecutive wins.

Will the streak continue? Wooster takes on John Carroll Sunday at 1 p.m. at Art Murray Field.