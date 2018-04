INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — J.R. Smith came to win tonight in Game 4.

The Cleveland Cavaliers guard just hit a 61-foot three-pointer at the end of the first quarter.

That gave the Cavs a 30-24 lead against the Indiana Pacers heading into the second quarter.

Both teams head back to Cleveland for Game 5 Wednesday night. If the Cavs win tonight, they even the series 2-2.

