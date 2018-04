Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Sunshine returns today along with a wide range of temperatures in the afternoon. With winds coming in off the lake, those in our northern counties will top out in the mid-50s. Our southern communities will likely reach the low-60s!

Our dry stretch continues, with our next shot of rain coming Monday night.

Here's the hourly forecast into the afternoon: