Ramirez hits 2 HRs to lift Kluber, Indians past Orioles 7-3

BALTIMORE — Jose Ramirez homered twice and drove in three runs, Corey Kluber won his third straight start and the Cleveland Indians beat the struggling Baltimore Orioles 7-3 on Sunday.

Ramirez hit a solo shot in the fourth inning and a two-run drive in the ninth. He has three homers in two games and a team-leading seven for the season.

Kluber (3-1) allowed three runs and six hits over seven-plus innings. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner walked none and struck out four to move past Charles Nagy into sixth place on Indians’ career strikeout list with 1,238.

We scored 7️⃣ runs on 1️⃣4️⃣ hits today. That was fun.#RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/2lES1rqCrY — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) April 22, 2018

Manny Machado hit two solo homers for Baltimore, his third multihomer game this season. But it wasn’t enough to prevent the Orioles from losing for the ninth time in 10 games, a skid that has dropped them 10 games under .500 (6-16).

Andrew Cashner (1-3) gave up four runs and eight hits in six innings, walking two and striking out seven. He’s 0-3 with 7.41 ERA in three lifetime appearances against the Indians.

Cleveland went up 2-1 in the fourth when Edwin Encarnacion and Yonder Alonso hit successive doubles following a leadoff homer by Ramirez.

Baltimore regained the lead in the bottom half. After Machado homered, Adam Jones doubled and scored on a single by Chris Davis.

A pair of walks and run-scoring singles by Francisco Lindor and Michael Brantley put the Indians up 4-3 in the fifth.

Yan Gomes had three of Cleveland’s 14 hits and doubled in a run in the ninth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: CF Bradley Zimmer was a late scratch with a mild right ankle sprain. He was replaced by Rajai Davis.

Orioles: LF Trey Mancini missed a second straight game with a swollen right knee. … DH Mark Trumbo (strained right quad) will begin a three-game stint with Double-A Bowie on Monday, then play three games with Triple-A Norfolk later in the week, manager Buck Showalter said. He won’t be rushed to return. “It’s important we get it right the first time,” Showalter said.

WELL RESTED

Indians right-hander Josh Tomlin threw a side session Saturday and is expected to start Tuesday against the Cubs. Manager Terry Francona opted to skip Tomlin’s last scheduled start Wednesday to reset the rotation after Cleveland had two straight games postponed last weekend.

UP NEXT

Indians: Carlos Carrasco (3-0, 3.48 ERA) starts the series finale Monday night. The right-hander is 9-0 with a 1.75 ERA over his past 11 starts since Aug. 27.

Orioles: Kevin Gausman (1-1, 5.57) makes his fifth start of the season after allowing 27 hits — including six homers — over 21 innings.