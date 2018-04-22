Photo shows past presidents, first lady all together at Barbara Bush funeral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- About 1,500 people attended Barbara Bush's private funeral in Houston on Saturday. Barbara's husband, President George H.W. Bush; and the couple's son, former President George W. Bush, were among four former U.S. presidents at the service.

A photo taken by Paul Morse of the Office of George H. W. Bush shows the former Bush presidents, Laura Bush, former President Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, and First Lady Melania Trump.

1 of 2: Final photos from the funeral of former First Lady Barbara P. Bush. (Credit: @PaulMorsePhoto - Office of George H. W. Bush) pic.twitter.com/r9ElE3Av56 — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 22, 2018

Barbara Bush was buried in a gated plot at her husband's presidential library at Texas A&M University in College Station, which is about 100 miles (161 kilometers) from Houston. The couple's daughter Robin is also buried there. She was 3 when she died of leukemia in 1953.

Family spokesman Jim McGrath said the ceremony was "a very brief but poignant and beautiful ending to a very moving and incredible day. It would have been exactly what Barbara Bush wanted."

2 of 2: Final photos from the funeral of former First Lady Barbara P. Bush. (Credit: @PaulMorsePhoto - Office of George H. W. Bush) pic.twitter.com/fxCVA6js1K — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 22, 2018

Read much more on Barbara Bush.