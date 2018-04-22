Ohio woman who gave teen vodka charged in his death, prosecutor says

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Authorities say an Ohio woman who provided alcohol to a 17-year-old boy whose body was found near her home has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The Chillicothe Gazette reports that 33-year-old Sandy France, of Chillicothe, was arrested Friday after being indicted by a Ross County grand jury.

An autopsy showed that Jason Bartley Jr. died of acute alcohol intoxication and abuse of benzodiazepines, a drug typically prescribed to treat anxiety and insomnia last year. He was found by a homeless coordinator Oct. 18.

A Ross County prosecutor says France gave the teen a bottle of vodka that he drank before his death. He says France was the mother of one of Bartley’s friends.

It’s unclear whether France has an attorney.