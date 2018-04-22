× Official: 3 arrested after police chase, crash in Medina

MEDINA, Ohio — The Medina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vehicle chase and crash that happened Sunday afternoon, according to a city councilman.

Ward 3 Councilman, Mark Kolesar, tells FOX 8 three people were arrested after the single-car crash that happened at the Wadsworth Road, Broadway Street, and Lafayette Road intersection around 12:30 p.m.

Medina’s Police Chief, Ed Kinney, explained the chase began on Lafayette Road, after deputies tried to pulled the vehicle over.

Witnesses said several responders had weapons drawn during the arrests.

