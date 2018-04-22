× Massillon police say man arrested for 7th OVI

MASSILLON, Ohio — Massillon police say they arrested a man for what could be his 7th OVI.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, police say on Saturday at 3:18 p.m., an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop on Young St. SE after a vehicle didn’t stop at a stop sign at Fay St. SE and Walnut Rd. SE; instead, the vehicle continued into a driveway and the driver got out of the car and tried to go into the home.

Police made contact with the driver, Dennis Grizzard Sr., after he tried to get back into the vehicle. During an investigation of the traffic violation, Massillon police say Grizzard was found to be driving under an OVI suspension; driving under the influence of alcohol or other illegal substance; and an open container of alcohol was found in the vehicle.

At that time, he was arrested for OVI. A look at Grizzard’s driving record showed 6 prior OVI convictions in Ohio, police say.

He was booked into the Stark County Jail.

Police ended the Facebook post with this:

“We’ve said it before, these are the type of subjects that put our motoring public, and pedestrians at risk. Word for the wise, if you drink, don’t drive. If an officer attempts to pull you over, “making it home” is not “home base.”

As always, be safe!”