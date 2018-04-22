× It’s official: Time set for Game 5 as Cavs try to even series tonight

As the Cavs prepare to even the series against the Pacers in Indianapolis tonight, the NBA has released more information about Game 5.

Cavs vs Pacers Game 5 will be Wednesday, April 25, back here in Cleveland at 7 p.m. on TNT.

Games 6 and 7 are scheduled for Friday, April 27; and Sunday, April 29, with times to be determined.

The Pacers lead the series, 2-1, after their 92-90 victory over the Cavs on Friday night.

**Read more about Game 3, here**