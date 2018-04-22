It’s official: Time set for Game 5 as Cavs try to even series tonight

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - APRIL 20: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts in the second half of game three of the NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 20, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Pacers won 92-90. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using the photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
As the Cavs prepare to even the series against the Pacers in Indianapolis tonight, the NBA has released more information about Game 5.
Cavs vs Pacers Game 5 will be Wednesday, April 25, back here in Cleveland at 7 p.m. on TNT.
Games 6 and 7 are scheduled for Friday, April 27; and Sunday, April 29, with times to be determined.
The Pacers lead the series, 2-1, after their 92-90 victory over the Cavs on Friday night.
