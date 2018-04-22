Forecast: Sunny, temperatures in the upper-60s Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sunshine returned today along with a wide range of temperatures this afternoon. With winds blowing off the lake, those in our northern counties only topped out in the low- and mid-50s, while our southern communities reached the mid- to upper-60s!

Tonight will not be as cold but seasonably chilly with lows dropping in the low-40s. A mainly clear sky is expected. Good news …our dry stretch continues! Our next shot of rain mainly coming in overnight Monday into Tuesday.

It’s a slow pattern thanks to an atmospheric “block” that splits the flow (northern and southern branches of the jet stream). This will sometimes bring atmospheric motion to a grinding halt, even though the air is still constantly evolving.

