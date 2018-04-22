‘Distracted to Death’: Why are deadly teen-driving crashes on the rise?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- For a generation, since the mid-1970s, teen-driving deaths across the country have, basically, steadily declined.

That's thanks, in large part, to safer cars, and stricter teen-driving laws.

But in the last four years, for which statistics are available, that trend has suddenly reversed itself.

More teens are now dying on the roads each year, with the number approaching 3,000.

FOX 8's Bill Sheil hosted a special report, "Distracted to Death," where we went searching for answers as to why teen highway deaths are once again rising at an alarming rate.

Continued coverage, here.

See below for the life-saving and important links, featured during our special:

Take Control Driving program

Catch Meaning Foundation

Aaron Cooksey’s “Drop Your Pride” program

IIHS list of safest cars for teens

Teen Driving Section on the IIHS website

AAA’s teen driving resource website