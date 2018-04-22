Army combat veteran shot and robbed in Cleveland

CLEVELAND– Cleveland police are investigating the shooting and robbery of an Army combat veteran in downtown Cleveland.

According to a police report, Chris DeMund was walking on Euclid Ave near E 36th on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. when he noticed a man following him. DeMund confronted the man, then a second man jumped out of a car nearby and they both attacked DeMund.

One suspect pulled out a gun and fired two shots, hitting DeMund in the stomach. The men got away with DeMund’s cellphone. DeMund was taken to the hospital and is currently in the ICU after surgery.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by DeMund’s sister, Ashlee Fletcher, the bullet went through his stomach and other vital organs and may have done irreparable damage to his spine.

DeMund is a combat veteran who served in the Army and was honorably discharged after being hit by an explosion and injured. He currently lives in Cleveland and is pursuing his love of photography.