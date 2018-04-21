VIDEO: Officer stops woman from jumping off I-480 bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Officer Andrew March never knows what the day will bring in his job with Independence Police Department.

Friday at 10:00 a.m., March’s job called for bravery. Officer March got a call that there was a suicidal woman on the I-480 bridge.

“So we got there as fast as possible, and luckily, I was able to jump out and run up and grab her down from the fence before she got over to the other side,” March said.

March has been with the department for four and a half years, and this is the first time he has come into contact with a suicidal person.

“When I saw her, she was halfway up the fence, so I had to speed up a little bit,” he said.

The video from March’s dashcam shows him getting there with just seconds to spare. Late last year, ODOT increased the height of the fences along the I-480 bridge for safety.

“I saw her climbing the fence and I knew there was only one way to get her down, so I jumped up and grabbed her leg and brought her down,” he said.

Like many police officers, March says he doesn’t think he was being brave or is a hero. He says he did his job and followed his instincts.

“Every life is important. People go through stuff, and you don’t want to see them go the ultimate step, and hopefully we can help her get the help that she needs,” he said.