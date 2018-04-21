× Police: 2-year-old accidentally shot and killed at Wickliffe hotel

WICKLIFFE, Ohio– A 2-year-old died after an accidental shooting at a Wickliffe hotel.

Police were called to the Econo Lodge on Euclid Avenue at about 11 p.m. Friday.

When officers and paramedics arrived, they found the child with a gunshot wound to the chest, Wickliffe police said. The toddler was taken to West Medical Center and pronounced dead.

There were three other siblings in the hotel at the time.

Police said at this point in the investigation, it appears to be an accidental shooting. No arrests have been made.