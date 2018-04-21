× Maple Heights police searching for elderly woman who left rehabilitation center

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Maple Heights Police Department is searching for an elderly woman who walked away from a medical rehabilitation facility Saturday afternoon.

Officials say 66-year-old Patty Mosley left the Broadway Care Center on Broadway Avenue, just after 2 p.m.

Police say she suffers from dementia.

Patty is 5’5″ and 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a grey sweater, blue jeans and black and grey hospital-type slippers. She has black and grey hair, either in a pony tail or in a bun.

Anyone with information should call the Maple Heights Police Department at (216) 662-1234.