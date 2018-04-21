Forecast: Sunshine returns Sunday; temperatures in mid-50s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another cold night on tap for us tonight with temperatures dipping into the mid-30s. It’ll be cloudy through the first part of the night but I do expect the clouds to gradually clear during the early morning hours. So, set your alarms and look to the sky as the LYRID METEOR SHOWER peaks from 3 AM to dawn.

Sunshine returns tomorrow along with a wide range of temperatures in the afternoon. With winds coming in off the lake, those in our northern counties will top out in the mid-50s. Our southern communities will likely reach the low-60s! Our dry stretch continues, with our next shot of rain coming Monday night.

