Cedar Point provides update on newest coaster Steel Vengeance

SANDUSKY, Ohio– Cedar Point provided an update on its newest roller coaster on Saturday.

Steel Vengeance is the world’s first “hyper-hybrid” coaster, which combines a wooden structure with steel track. This Cedar Point ride breaks 10 roller coaster records, and includes a 200-foot drop, four inversions and a top speed of 74 mph.

“Having taken a few laps on the world’s first hyper-hybrid roller coaster, I can say that it’s an amazing ride. A ride unlike any other that I’ve been on,” said Tony Clark, director of communications for the park.

As Cedar Point officials prepare the ride to open, they run tests. After consulting with the builder, Rocky Mountain Construction, and comparing the coaster to similar rides, they decided to adjust the height requirement to 52 inches tall.

“Similar to rides like Maverick, Top Thrill Dragster and Valravn, Steel Vengeance offers a dynamic layout with unprecedented maneuvers, steep drops, airtime and it’s an entirely new category of roller coaster. It’s also a ride that lasts over two minutes,” Clark said in a news release on Saturday.

Cedar Point opens for the season next month.

