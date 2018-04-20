Weather Outlook: Get ready for a warm-up!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s finally time for sunshine and consecutive days of it! More importantly, we’re GRADUALLY warming up over the next several days!

By Monday, temperatures will finally reach average ushering in our Spring feel we’ve been longing for.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Look to the sky as the LYRID METEOR SHOWER peaks this Sunday morning…

Have our big temperature swings increased in frequency in recent years? Not really here in northern Ohio. Here is the list since the mid 1970s.

Here are some early spring numbers on this cold period: