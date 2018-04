ELYRIA, Ohio– The Elyria Police Department is asking for information after a Subway restaurant was robbed.

It happened at the location on Lake Avenue on April 9.

Video released on Friday shows the suspect pay for his food. He waits until the register is open, then lunges towards the cash before fleeing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Whiting at 440-326-1201 or email at whiting@cityofelyria.org