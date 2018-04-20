× SZA, Avett Brothers headline Incuya Music Festival in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND– The lineup for the inaugural Incuya Music Festival was announced on Friday at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The headliners are Grammy-nominated R&B singer SZA, folk rock band The Avett Brothers, alt rockers AWOLNATION and English rock band New Order.

The two-day festival is set for Aug. 25 and Aug. 26 on the malls in downtown Cleveland. Admission for the weekend starts at $95 and ticket sales begin April 24.

Also performing: The Revivalists, Cake, K. Flay, Earl Sweatshirt, Yuna, Daniel Caesar, J. Roddy Walston and The Business, Booker T. Jones, Bahamas, Tank and the Bangas, They., Tropidelic, Arkells, Ezri, Kitten, The Jack Fords, Dreamers, Seafair, The Blue Stones and The Modern Electric.

