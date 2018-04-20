Show Info: April 20, 2018
Giovanni’s Ristorante
It’s time for brunch and burpees!
25550 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood, OH 44122
www.giovanniscleveland.com
Sapphire Creek Winery & Gardens
Natalie was LIVE at the winery today!
16965 Park Circle Drive
Chagrin Falls, OH 44023
440-543-7777
https://sapphire-creek.com/
The Mom & Pop Shoppe
Moms, Dads, grads… you can get all your shopping done this weekend at the mom and pop shoppe!
11a-5p Saturday April 21st
Akron Museum of Art
www.CraftyMart.org
The Style Loop
Those of you one the hunt for a high-end wardrobe but don’t want to pay the designer price tag, check out the style loop!
19348 Detroit Rd.
Rocky River
216-712-4455
https://www.thestyleloop.com/
https://www.facebook.com/inthestyleloop/
Speak of the Devil
It’s a new neighborhood bar in Lorain, serving up the finest cocktails and focusing on fresh ingredients and quality spirits!
201 W. 5th St.
Lorain, Ohio
440-434-4286
speakofthedevillorain.com
Hungry Bear Dining
Its’a first here on New Day Cleveland! We’re making nuts!
The Vinyl Groove Records
In recent years, Vinyl records have been making a big comeback! Tomorrow is a day dedicated to local, independent record stores!
www.thevinylgrooverecords.com
www.recordstoreday.com
Dr. Marc
April is Autism Awareness Month! While there is no cure at the moment, Dr. Marc explains how early intervention and therapies are helping children and their families!