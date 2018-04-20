× Show Info: April 20, 2018

Giovanni’s Ristorante

It’s time for brunch and burpees!

25550 Chagrin Blvd

Beachwood, OH 44122

www.giovanniscleveland.com

Sapphire Creek Winery & Gardens

Natalie was LIVE at the winery today!

16965 Park Circle Drive

Chagrin Falls, OH 44023

440-543-7777

https://sapphire-creek.com/



The Mom & Pop Shoppe

Moms, Dads, grads… you can get all your shopping done this weekend at the mom and pop shoppe!

11a-5p Saturday April 21st

Akron Museum of Art

www.CraftyMart.org

The Style Loop

Those of you one the hunt for a high-end wardrobe but don’t want to pay the designer price tag, check out the style loop!

19348 Detroit Rd.

Rocky River

216-712-4455

https://www.thestyleloop.com/

https://www.facebook.com/inthestyleloop/

Speak of the Devil

It’s a new neighborhood bar in Lorain, serving up the finest cocktails and focusing on fresh ingredients and quality spirits!

201 W. 5th St.

Lorain, Ohio

440-434-4286

speakofthedevillorain.com

Hungry Bear Dining

Its’a first here on New Day Cleveland! We’re making nuts!

The Vinyl Groove Records

In recent years, Vinyl records have been making a big comeback! Tomorrow is a day dedicated to local, independent record stores!

www.thevinylgrooverecords.com

www.recordstoreday.com

Dr. Marc

April is Autism Awareness Month! While there is no cure at the moment, Dr. Marc explains how early intervention and therapies are helping children and their families!