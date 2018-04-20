Police search for two men who assaulted, robbed woman in Tremont

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Police are asking for help identifying two men who assaulted and robbed a woman who was walking down the street in Tremont.

According to the Second District Community Relations Committee Facebook page, it happened on April 11 at West 11th Street and Clark Avenue.

The woman was walking at around 1:30 p.m. when two men got out of a white Ford F-10 parked on the street, ran up to her from behind and body slammed her to the ground.

The suspects went through her pockets, taking $107. They then ran to the truck and fled.

One of the suspects was wearing a yellow North Face hoodie, and the other was wearing a black hoodie.

Anyone with information on the identities of the suspects is asked to call Det. Janet Murphy at 216-623-5218.