Live video: Northeast Ohio schools participate in national walkout

CLEVELAND– Students at several Northeast Ohio schools are expected to participate in walkouts.

The National School Walkout, a push for gun reform, is happening on the anniversary of the 1999 Columbine High School shooting in Colorado, which took the lives of 12 students and a teacher.

On Friday, walkouts are planned at dozens of schools locally, including Aurora High School, Brunswick High School, Elyria High School and North Royalton High School.

We’ll have crews at Tallmadge High School and Shaker Heights High School.

In March, local students demonstrated against gun violence in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida that left 17 dead.