New group’s new event offers chance to win big $$ while helping CCAS adoptable dogs!

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio — A new non-profit group is handing off $3,000 to one person — just for attending a fundraiser that will help the dogs of the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter.

Plus, Fox 8’s own Kenny Crumpton will be there to emcee and kick it with guests!

The group, called the Friends of the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter (FCCAS), will have their inaugural Saturday Night Swing Style Reverse Raffle at St. Michael’s Woodside Event Center May 12.

Each person who buys a main board ticket to the event will get one entry in a Reverse Raffle with a grand prize of $3,000 at the end of the night.

There will also be a plated dinner, music, open bar, raffles and a silent auction with big prizes like a ‘Family Fun in CLE’ package with four tickets to each the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, Great Lakes Science Center and Cleveland Botanical Gardens plus more.

All money raised will go toward medical treatment, food, treats, toys and other items essential in finding loving homes for all Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter dogs (like those at the bottom of this page!)

To purchase tickets to the Saturday Night Swing Reverse Raffle event, click here.

For more on FCCAS, click here.