Mom outraged after preschool bans children from saying ‘best friend’

GEORGETOWN, Ma. — A preschool in Georgetown, Ma., isn’t allowing students to refer to their buds as “best friends,” saying the language doesn’t promote inclusivity.

WBZ reports at least one mom doesn’t feel the rule is appropriate.

Julia Hartwell has a four-year-old daughter named Julia, who like most kids, has a best friend.

“She said ‘you know, so and so, you’re my best buddy’,” said Christine Hartwell. “The teacher told her she couldn’t say that in school. I think it’s ridiculous. Children who are four years old speak from their heart, so they should be able to call kids anything.”

The preschool offered an explanation to Hartwell’s parents, saying “the term best friend can lead other children to feel excluded, and it can ultimately lead to the formation of cliques and outsiders.”

“Even now, she goes to say it in a loving way, ‘I’m going to see my best friend Charlie’ or this one or that one, and she looks at me sideways, and she’s saying it and she’s checking in with me to see if that language is ok.”

Hartwell said she is pulling her daughter out of the school.

The preschool has not responded for comment.

