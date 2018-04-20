Missing: Davionna Steel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is sharing missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Davionna Steel, 18, was last seen April 4 on Woodhill Road in Cleveland.

She is 5'3" tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Davionna has noticeable scratches on her legs, a scratch on her face and a tattoo on her right should.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-623-5262.

