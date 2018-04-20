× Mike Napoli out for season with knee injury

COLUMBUS, Ohio– Mike Napoli will miss the rest of the season after injury his knee.

Napoli suffered a torn right ACL and meniscus, which requires season-ending surgery, the Cleveland Indians announced on Friday.

The 36-year-old first baseman joined the Indians at spring training and was signed to a minor league deal. Earlier this month, he hit a grand slam for the Columbus Clippers.

Napoli played with the Indians during their World Series run in 2016. Though he only spent one season in Cleveland, he quickly became a favorite with fans rallying around “Party at Napoli’s.” He hit a career high 34 home runs.

That off season, the club did not extend a qualifying offer to Nap and added slugger Edwin Encarnacion.

