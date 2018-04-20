Mike Napoli out for season with knee injury

Posted 11:36 am, April 20, 2018, by

Mike Napoli #26 of the Cleveland Indians warms up before Game Four of the 2016 World Series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on October 29, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio– Mike Napoli will miss the rest of the season after injury his knee.

Napoli suffered a torn right ACL and meniscus, which requires season-ending surgery, the Cleveland Indians announced on Friday.

The 36-year-old first baseman joined the Indians at spring training and was signed to a minor league deal. Earlier this month, he hit a grand slam for the Columbus Clippers.

Napoli played with the Indians during their World Series run in 2016. Though he only spent one season in Cleveland, he quickly became a favorite with fans rallying around “Party at Napoli’s.” He hit a career high 34 home runs.

That off season, the club did not extend a qualifying offer to Nap and added slugger Edwin Encarnacion.

More stories on the Cleveland Indians here

Related stories