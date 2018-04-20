× Husband charged with murder in Hartville woman’s bizarre disappearance

HARTVILLE, Ohio– An arrest has been made in the case of a missing woman, the Hartville police chief told the FOX I-Team.

The Hartville Police Department arrested Philip Snider Friday afternoon on an aggravated murder warrant in connection with the disappearance of his 70-year-old wife, Roberta. Snider is being held on a $5 million bond and is expected to be in court next week.

The investigation started on Jan. 9 when Roberta L. Snider’s brother contacted police. He explained to investigators the strange story about the woman’s death and disappearance.

Philip Snider told family members he took his wife to Graceland “one last time before she died.” He said she passed away in Memphis, Tennessee so he pulled over into a parking lot where he saw an EMS vehicle and asked for help.

He claimed the paramedics confirmed she was dead, then took her to an unknown location.

Hartville police spoke with Philip Snider, and contacted EMS companies, hospitals and medical examiner offices in the Memphis area. None had any reports of Roberta Snider or a Jane Doe matching the story.

Philip Snider later changed his story, claiming he “put her with nature” by throwing the woman’s body off a bridge into the Tennessee River.

Hartville Police Chief Larry Dordea said Roberta was last seen alive at the couple’s home on Jan. 1. He said police believe she is dead, but they do not know where she may have died.

Dordea said the case is still being investigated and more charges could be filed.

Continuing coverage of this story here