Former OSU football Coach Earle Bruce dies at 87

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Ohio State University football Coach Earle Bruce has died.

He was 87.

NBC4i reports that according to a statement from his daughters, the former head coach passed away early Friday morning.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Coach Earle Bruce, early this morning, Friday, April 20. He was a great man, a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, and a respected coach to many. Our family will miss him dearly, but we take solace in the belief that he is in a better place and reunited with his beloved wife, Jean. We thank you for your prayers and good wishes. His loving daughters: Lynn, Michele, Aimee and Noel”

Bruce coached the Buckeyes from 1979 through 1987 and won 81 games, including four Big 10 titles for OSU.

He succeeded legendary Coach Woody Hayes and guided Ohio State to an 11-1 record in his first season.

Bruce was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease last year.

