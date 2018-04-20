× Democrats file suit alleging Russia, Trump, WikiLeaks conspired to interfere in 2016 campaign

The 66-page lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court on Friday lays out how the Trumps curried favor in Russia through their family business, and then Russia worked with Trump advisers before the presidential election to disseminate the spoils from a cyberattack of the DNC.

The Democratic Party says the conspiracy and the hacking hurt their relationship with voters, chilled donations, disrupted their political convention and subjected their staffers to harassment. The lawsuit outlines nearly every known communication between Trump advisers and Russians.

The Washington Post first reported the lawsuit.