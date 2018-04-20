Couple tortured, murdered Vietnam veteran before burning body in front of children

FRESNO, Calif. — A couple has been arrested after confessing to the murder and torture of a Vietnam veteran.

Newsweek reports that Jose and Stacie Mendoza allegedly restrained, beat and suffocated Kenneth Coyle, 70, at his home earlier this month while interrogating him about his finances.

After his murder, Newsweek reports that the couple picked up their three children in a U-Haul and drove to a rural location, where they burned Coyle’s body.

Stacie Mendoza is accused of spending months manipulating Coyle to gain his trust after meeting him at a restaurant, where she worked as a waitress. She got a hold of his bank information, and the couple then began stealing from him.

The couple was arrested April 12 near Los Angeles International Airport. They had Coyle’s stolen credit card and Jose Mendoza had a ticket to El Salvador, according to ABC30.

Coyle is a retired Naval Air Station Lemoore contractor.

More here.