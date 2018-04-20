Brink’s truck driver robbed at gunpoint

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of the FBI is investigating the armed robbery of a Brink’s truck driver.

The worker was servicing an ATM on St. Clair Avenue near East 105th Street in Cleveland just before 9 a.m. Thursday when it happened. The FBI said the suspect got out of a truck and pointed a gun at the driver.

He got away with the Brink’s driver’s bag.

According to the FBI, the pickup truck with blue with silver running boards. It may have been a Dodge. Investigators released a photo of the vehicle on Friday.

A reward of up to $5,000 is available for information leading to the suspect’s identification and prosecution.

Anyone with tips should call the Cleveland Division of the FBI at 216-522-1400, the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-623-2599 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. Tips can remain anonymous.