Boyfriend accused of killing Cleveland mother of 7 arrested

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force on Friday arrested the man accused of murdering his girlfriend.

Lowell Harris, 62, was taken into custody in Columbia Station.

Authorities say Harris is accused of shooting and killing Holly Watkins, 57, at her home on Emery Avenue in Cleveland on Tuesday.

Once Harris was arrested, authorities said the task force found personal items of Watkins in his coat pocket.

“Due to the persistence and determination of our task force, we were able to track down his whereabouts which lead to a safe apprehension of this dangerous fugitive," said the United States Marshal for the Northern District of Ohio, Peter J. Elliott.

Watkins, a mother of 7, was remembered at a vigil Thursday evening as someone who made lives better. Her family said everyone she touched loved her.

