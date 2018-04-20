$25K worth of heroin in vacuum-sealed package seized during traffic stop

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — Over $25,000 worth of heroin was seized during a traffic stop in Ottawa County this week.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, on April 17 troopers stopped a rented 2016 Chevrolet Cruze with a Texas registration for a turn signal violation on the Ohio Turnpike.

Criminal indicators were observed, and a patrol drug-sniffing K-9 alerted to the vehicle.

Troopers found 142 grams of heroin in a vacuum-sealed package.

The contraband has a street value of $25,276.

The suspect, Demarco Johnson, 27, of Westfield, Mich., and Demetrius Cassity, 23, of Detroit, Mich., were charged with possession and trafficking in heroin, both first-degree felonies.