CLEVELAND, Ohio -- We could see a slippery morning rush hour with accumulations of an inch or two in some spots, and mainly on grassy surfaces, rooftops, bridges, overpasses, and on and off ramps.

Have our big temperature swings increased in frequency in recent years? Not really here in northern Ohio. Here is the list since the mid 1970s.

Here are some early spring numbers on this cold period:

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: