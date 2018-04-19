VIDEO: Watch wild turkey lead police chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- FOX 8 has obtained exclusive video that shows the kind of police chase you’ve never seen before—what it took to haul in a wild turkey.

A standoff and chase happened last month in the Kamm's Corners section of Cleveland. Police got a call about a wild turkey at a shopping center. They'd been told kids had thrown rocks at it and tried to run over it with bikes.

But the video shows officers had trouble taking this wanted subject into custody. They called the turkey, walked up to it, ran after it, and watched it flutter above their heads. Always, the bird stayed a step ahead.

Video shows citizens with blankets and some folks with North Coast Emergency Services trying to help Officer Dave Morova and Sgt. Janell Rutherford.

At one point, a police supervisor called for an expert, asking a dispatcher to call for a state wildlife officer. Oddly, the dispatcher came back on the radio and said, “Wildlife is not allowed to touch the turkey.”

We checked, and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources says it never got a call for this. Police couldn't catch the turkey, or get it into a car. The state says a wildlife officer could have offered some advice. Or a wildlife officer could have gone out to the scene if the turkey had been critically hurt, or if there had been a public health threat.

Finally, it looked as if the bird had beaten the police. An officer can be heard saying, "The turkey's got the best of us."

But, eventually, a photo shows the turkey wrapped in a blanket in the arms of a citizen. We’ve learned a man there took the turkey to a farm in Lorain County.

The turkey may have made it to the shopping area from a nearby section of the Metroparks.

Police radio crackled with, "Sam 23, you got the turkey in custody?" And the answer came back, "Of course."