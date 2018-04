Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two people had to be taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a pole.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Denison Ave. and W. 34th St.

Denison was closed between W. 33rd St. and W. 36th St.

One person in the vehicle was ejected. The driver and passenger were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. Their names and conditions were not immediately available.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the one-vehicle crash.